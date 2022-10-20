BILLINGS, Mont. - Plans to increase safety measures on Lake Elmo Dr. are being looked at.

Citizens reached out to Public Works with concerns, and an investigation into safety began in May of 2022.

With a portion of Lake Elmo Dr. being parallel to Bench Elementary School, many recommendations focus on student safety, Billings Public Works said.

One recommendation is a 25-mile-per-hour school speed zone, with flushing signs at Lake Elmo Dr. and Milton Rd.

Signage and street paint will be added by the Public Works Street/Traffic Division as time, materials and weather allows.

Public Works is also planning on approaching Billings School District 2 to recommend a crossing guard be present at Milton Rd. for arrivals and dismissals.

A Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacon, also known as an RRFB, will be installed at Lake Elmo Dr. and Unita Park Dr. during next summer’s Annual Pedestrian Crossing project. The device allows pedestrians to activate a flashing light and alerts drivers to yield to pedestrians

Projects recommended by the recently completed Safe Routes to Schools study will also be installed by the department.

Staff are encouraging a walking school bus, which is when students walk with trained adult volunteers, called Route Leaders, along a recommended route to school, for Bench Elementary.

Other safety actions include installing larger crosswalks and school signage.

City staff will encourage Yellowstone County to install a sidewalk on county land at Rice Ln., the Public Works Department said.

For driver safety, a tree at the northeast corner of Lake Elmo Dr. and Hansen Ln. will be addressed with the help of Code Enforcement or Street/Traffic Crews.

The department says further analysis is needed at Jerrie Ln. for a series of crashes that have no clear cause, and that staff will review the impact of a nearby curve in the fall and determine if warning signs with advisory speed plaques are recommended.

More speed limit signage near the north end of Lake Elmo Dr. will be implemented, and crash rates in the area will be monitored to see if the signs are effective.

“The Public Works department receives many citizen concerns about corridors throughout the city. They are prioritized by need, impact, and available budget,” the department wrote.

You can read the Billings Public Works plans for increased safety measures on Lake Elmo Dr. here.