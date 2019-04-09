BILLINGS, Montana – Reclamation's April forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Bighorn Basin is as follows:

Bighorn Lake - Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 1,025,300 acre-feet (af), which is 84% of the 30-year average of 1,221,200 af.

Buffalo Bill Reservoir - Shoshone River April through July inflow to Buffalo Bill Reservoir is forecast at 720,000 af, which is 98% of the 30-year average of 734,600 af.

Boysen Reservoir - Wind River April through July inflow to Boysen Reservoir is forecast at 500,000 af, which is 83% of the 30-year average of 603,300 af.

Bull Lake Reservoir - April through July snowmelt runoff into Bull Lake Reservoir from Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 130,000 af, which is 91% of the 30-year average of 143,200 af.

Wind River – April through July snowmelt runoff into the Wind River above Bull Lake Creek is expected to be 400,000 af, which is 92% of the 30-year average of 435,000 af.

