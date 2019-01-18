Perdue Foods is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products.

The recall involves 22 ounce packages of frozen Simply Smart organics chicken breast nuggets, gluten free.

According to the USDA, the chicken nuggets may be contaminated with possible extraneous materials, specifically wood.

The chicken nuggets were produced on October 25th, 2018 with a best by date of October 25th, 2019. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The issue was discovered when Perdue Foods received three consumer complaints that wood was food in the product.

So far, there are no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption.

The USDA urges consumers to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.