BILLINGS, Mt: The Billings Public Schools Education Foundation is bringing back their annual Reading Rocks program this year, offering reading mentorship and free books to children during the summer months. Reading Rocks, a program in conjunction with School District II Free Lunch in the Park program, invites students to visit the city’s parks throughout the summer.

As part of these events, students will listen to stories read by community leaders, get free books, and can also practice their reading skills.

To offset the impact of the long break on kids' learning abilities, Reading Rocks program has been helping kids and teens continue reading over the last twenty years.

Holly Sessoms, an Event Coordinator with the Billings Public Schools Education Foundation, explained the need for volunteers to serve as reading mentors to help kids practice their skills.

“We rely so heavily on volunteers and really the program wouldn’t be possible without volunteers. We require about 80 volunteers to make reading rocks work really well. Those volunteers we ask to serve as reading mentors. So, what they’re doing is helping the kids find the book they’re excited about and then they spend time reading with the kids,” explained Sessoms.

She also said that the benefit of the program goes beyond just enhancing kids’ reading skills. "It’s really kind of a whole event. The kids can come on their own; family can come. It’s a great family activity. You could constructively spend 2 or 3 hours in the park between lunch and Reading Rocks without spending a dime. Spending that time outside, getting fresh air, it’s a nice activity for families and kids,” added Sessoms.

The program begins June 12th at Orchard Elementary and Castle Rock Park and will continue weekly through July 20th from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with an evening program on Thursdays from 5:15 to 6:00 at South Park.

