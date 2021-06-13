BILLINGS, Mont. - Some lucky Billings kiddos were treated to some high-speed racing Saturday afternoon at the Yellowstone drag strip, and get this, the racers in the car were school teachers!

"It was really nerve-racking, for the first time out of my comfort zone, and going 80 miles an hour in like 3 seconds," says Lisa Ullman, Teacher with Trinity Lutheran School.

Elementary kiddos from 8 different schools around Billings were invited to the drag strip Saturday as a reward for completing the 'Read, Win, Race' program.

Founder of 'Read, Win, Race' Dale Sekora started the program three years ago as a way to encourage the youth to read on their own.

"We have 1,800 kids that were in the program, 500 kids completed all 4 levels of the program this year," says Sekora.

All the kids who did complete their reading challenge got the opportunity to see their teachers step out of the classroom and onto the race track.

"Well I was just hanging on for dear life and it was fun, I mean it was like extreme sports, people jumping off of cliffs and things, that's how it felt," says Ullman.

Sekora is proud to be promoting the importance of reading and encourages other schools and parents to join the 'Read, Win, Race' program.

"A lot of kids are finding new things in their reading like they'll start a book and it's a series, stuff that they would have never done if they hadn't been encouraged through that first reading sheet," says Sekora.