3rd grader wins nasa contest

An 8-year-old boy from a school in Baltimore, Maryland, has won a design competition for the 2024 Moon Mission Patch.

Missions to space are becoming more ambitious. As NASA commemorates the 50th anniversary of the original Apollo Ten mission, plans are in place to go back to the moon by 2024 and put the first person on Mars by 2040.

Those missions are inspiring young minds like Paxton Summers, a third grader at Friends School of Baltimore. Paxton entered NASA and Tynker's Mission Design Patch challenge and won.

Ten thousand kids from all over the world entered, and only five were selected as winners.

The challenge was to use coding to create an animated patch. Paxton says he loves coding and wants to be an engineer when he grows up. Paxton already plans on attending MIT and wants to create robots.

The prize for winning is a teleconference for his entire class with a NASA Expert, and Paxton has a list of questions he wants to ask.

Paxton's technology teacher says he's proud of his student for taking on the project, and he's glad the win benefits the entire class.