23rd Annual Rubber Duck Regatta takes place at ZooMontana

The Rubber Duck Regatta benefits Big Sky Senior Service in their effort to raise awareness and prevent elder abuse. The main goal of the regatta is to help bridge generational gaps all the way from grandparents to babies.

Services like the Prevention of Elder Abuse help elders have control on their lives and help with things like finances and other services to make sure they are not being exploited by others. Big Sky's Senior Services PEA Program is the only such program in the region that provides education about elder abuse and exploitation.

All proceeds from today's regatta will be allocated to the PEA.