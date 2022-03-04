BILLINGS, Mont. - After eight years with MetraPark, Ray Massie is resigning from his position as director of marketing, and he is saying the community is being misled regarding discussions about private management of the facility.

“It is not going to save you money, as a taxpayer, you are not going to save any more money if the facility goes private,” Massie said.

While many people visit or use the facility only a few times a year, he says the facility is around for the community to benefit from, and that their mission is not to make money under the current ownership. The community benefits most from the economic impacts of MetraPark events.

Under private management, he believes prices to use and visit the facility would go up. He also says he feels the decision about moving to this business model has already been made.

“The community is being misled by this whole process and privatization and all the meetings,” Massie said. “This is pretty much a done deal. All the rest that you’re seeing right now is just wrapping paper so they can say they got the information from the community.”

Massie added that he could say with confidence who he believes will take over, and when that will happen, as it’s already been determined.

“Private management is only concerned with making money, they are not concerned with the community, and I don’t see a place for me inside of a private management organization, and that’s where this facility is going.”

Massie’s last day is expected to be March 16. Until then, he says he will continue working, including working through things like the Montana Fair sponsorships.

“You know, I love the people that I work with at MetraPark,” Massie said. “I love this place, I really believed that I would finish my career at MetraPark, but with the constant battering, the continuous undermining of the staff, the unfilled positions, it became time to start to look for something else to do, and I had an individual that was courting me, wanted me to come to work for him. He called me one day and said, ‘How’s it feel to be wanted?’ and I think everybody wants to do that.”

Massie went on to say that the way the County is treating MetraPark, nobody feels wanted and that morale is low. He says he doesn't think going to private management would eliminate the ongoing community events, but many questions remain.

"There’s still going to be a MetraPark, it’s still going to have activity there still going to be some fun things going on, the community is still gonna benefit from it. The question is are they going to get all the benefit they deserve or just a portion of the benefit they deserve."