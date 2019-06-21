Rattlesnake safety

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the prairie rattlesnake is the only venomous snake in Montana. It likes to den on south-facing slopes where there are rock outcrops... like the Rims of Billings.

Billings resident Briana Rickman came face-to-face with a rattlesnake in her fenced backyard. Kids were playing in the yard at the time, along with the family's two dogs.

Rickman said, "My daughter and her friend were jumping on the trampoline. They came running into the house saying they saw a snake. My dog was kind of sniffing around it. I could clearly hear from back by the house that it was a rattlesnake."

She adds, "It was a very distinct sound, but it was very loud."

Robert Gibson, Communication and Education Program Manager, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said, "There's no place in Montana, in and around Billings here, particularly when you get in the rocks and the rims and the canyons and the coolies around here that you would be surprised to see a rattlesnake."

Gibson adds, "I've never heard that there is a way to keep snakes out, because they go under everything and over everything."

He says if you find a rattlesnake in your yard, you can call a wildlife control company. Or, if you decide to get rid of the snake yourself, he says to be careful.

He said, " The main thing that we don't want to see is people grab the snake while it's still alive."

Gibson also advises to not touch the head of even a dead rattlesnake. He says the fangs still have venom in them.

Gibson adds that most rattlesnake bites are accidental.

He said, " The way that people get bit by rattlesnakes far more than anything else is by accidentally stepping on them."