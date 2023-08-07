UPDATE 8/7: Starting Monday the Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds will be allowing tent camping again.

Last week the campgrounds were only allowing hard-sided camping due to a female grizzly and her cubs frequenting the area.

“The bears have moved out of the vicinity of Rattin and Sheridan Campgrounds,” said Acting Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas.

“Campers and outdoor enthusiasts are now free to enjoy the area using their preferred camping equipment. However, this is bear country. Remember to properly store food and remain bear aware.”

In addition to proper food storage, forest visitors are encouraged to practice general bear safety by:

Carrying bear spray and having it readily accessible.

Traveling in groups.

Making lots of noise and watching for signs of bears in the area.

Hiking during daylight hours.

Keeping a clean camp. This is essential for your safety, the safety of other forest users, and wildlife.

For more information or inquires, you can contact the Beartooth Ranger District Office at 406-446-2103.

RED LODGE, MT- Effective on August 1st, only hard-sided campers will be allowed at the Rattin and Sheridan Campgrounds near Red Lodge, MT.

“Due to grizzly bear activity in the Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds, these campgrounds are limited to hard-sided campers only,” said Acting Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas.

“Be bear aware and prioritize responsible camping practices to ensure your safety and the well-being of the bears."

A female grizzly with two cubs habitually visits these campgrounds, and forest visitors are asked to remain vigilant in ensuring that all attractants are stored appropriately.

As a reminder, five of the seven Ranger Districts in the Custer Gallatin National Forest (Bozeman, Hebgen Lake, Gardiner, Yellowstone, and Beartooth) implement an annual food storage order from March 1-December 1. Appropriate storage of attractants includes:

Hard-sided vehicles or trailers

Approved bear-resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee or

Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and four feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife.

Attractants include items such as scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food, and certain horse pellets.

All beverages except water are included, as are empty food and beverage containers.

