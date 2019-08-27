Ransomware becoming a rising threat to school systems

Ransomware attacks, better known as cyber terrorism is a growing and serious threat to schools. Columbia Falls School District in Montana was the first school district to fall victim of a ransomware attack in 2017.

Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and as of today Virginia join Montana on the growing lists of states that have fallen victim to cyber terrorism.

Ransomware attacks typically begin when someone within the school system clicks on a email with a virus attached. Once the email is opened the virus spreads through the system giving the hackers access to personal information of students and staff such as social security numbers and medical records.

Hackers tend to use a series of violent threats directed towards students or staff in an attempt to have the school district pay a ransom in order to gain control back of their system.

Some schools will pay the ransom while others fight the issue with help from local authorities and agencies like the FBI and CIA.

Local, state and federal experts will meet in Billings tomorrow at the Lincoln Center from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm to discuss ways to better secure schools from future ransomware attacks.