STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - Ranchers in Stillwater County are facing washed out roads and lost hay due to the recent flooding.

The Hufford Ranch was homesteaded in 1893. One main private road connects the different areas of the ranch. That road was washed out in two places.

"My great-great grandfather rode in through here with his wagon and it's all gone," Fifth generation rancher Dirk Pelton said while pointing at the washed out road.

"Things will never be the same," he added.

The washed out road provided access to, among other places, the facility the Peltons use for calving in the Spring.

"This is where I calve half my cattle," Dirk said. "In the springtime, we'll run 150 cows through that calving lot that's washed out right there. Then, we shuffle them back to high country after they calf. How am I going to calve in there right now? It ain't going to happen."

Nine-year old sixth generation rancher Sage Pelton looked at the road and said:

"I'm kind-of nervous for when I'm a rancher for when the heifers are calving. And getting my horses and all that kind of stuff"

Fourth generation rancher Stan Pelton said the flood damage is financial and emotional.

"It's our livelihood," Stan said. "It's our heritage. It's who we are. I know you're not supposed to fall in love with real estate, but we have."

Dirk estimates they will lose about 30-40% of their hay this year. In addition to 20-30 tons of hay washing into the river, some of the fields were flooded.

"There's going to be a lot of country we just can't hay," Dirk said. "It's going to be too wet. There's too much silt, sand. Boulders this size in it. So, we're going to have a lot less acres."

The Peltons said they are grateful their homes and well weren't damaged, and most of their livestock is okay.

"Everybody's lost a lot," Dirk said. "It's not just us. Everybody's hurting."