Ranchers face struggles in midst of pandemic

Easter is a big holiday for family gatherings, but COVID-19 has been canceling many plans in households around the country.

Of those plans is big meals, leaving Montana ranchers with extra food they planned on shipping out to a dinner plate near you.

Leif Bakken of The Northern Ag Network says we are at peak season for lamb consumption.

Even with Easter, Passover, and Ramadan, Bakken says he's seeing sales of sheep take a major dip.

Bakken says 50 percent of lamb is consumed in a restaurant which means the other half is used for use at whatever ranch owns the sheep, or cultural use.

Bakken says the pandemic facing our nation has really proved an interesting time for ranchers.

