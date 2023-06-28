BILLINGS, Mont. - A rancher from Billings was sentenced today for admitting defrauding the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) of money during a scheme.

The rancher lied about owning a number of cattle he was grazing and was given four years of probation, a fine of $35,000 and was ordered to compensate $143,714, U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.

Gene John Klamert was found guilty in January of mail fraud

In alleged court documents he possessed a BLM grazing permit that gave him access to graze his cattle near Winnett on public land, between 2017 and 2020.

The permit he possessed allowed him to graze his cattle for a much cheaper monthly rate, while private lands pay at least 10 times more.

The permit also made it possible for him to graze other people’s cattle, he was just required to report them and pay an additional charge per cattle he didn’t own.

In 2017 BLM started to notice the underreporting of cattle and was spoken to he admitted to only a portion of grazing cattle he did not own.

BLM reminded Klamert of his duties to report and pay the surcharge, but he ignored all the warnings and continued to not report all the cattle for the following three seasons.

To avoid the extra charge and hide the amount of cattle he was grazing, he submitted fake bills saying he purchased 1,515 cattle between 2018 and 2020, which was a lie.

Klamert grazed over 2,000 cattle and avoided paying $65,612, not including the cattle he just didn’t report at all and additionally avoided paying $78,884 to the BLM.

In total , after paying some back in 2017, he defrauded BLM of $143,714 total.