ROUNDUP- A rancher in Roundup is cleaning up after the Bobcat Fire forced him to evacuate over 200 cattle. The Bobcat Fire was detected on September 2 and burned over 30,000 acres south of Roundup.

"We just started fall calving our cows and the fire started Wednesday afternoon," said Terry Frosty, owner of Frosty Creek Angus Ranch.

Frosty said they had just come back in from tagging calves when a friend called to ask if there was a fire near him.

Frosty said he asked, "What fire?"

Frosty added, "We walked out of the house and the smoke was billowing north of us up here. And, we drove up on top of the hill to see how close everything was. When we come back out, the wind was following us, the dust was passing us, so we jumped down here and went a mile up here and started moving cows down. By 5 or 5:30, it was already right here, lapping us. We got the last cows through the pasture here, pushing them west. The fire had jumped over the top of us to the other side of the open pasture out here and started that hillside on fire."

"You could feel the heat," Frosty said. "The heat was intense and just the wind with it. Just the heat of the flames and the intensity and you couldn't hardly see through the smoke. My idea was just get the cows to safety. That's what I wanted to do. That's our livelihood."

Most of the cattle were saved, although one calf was lost.

"We lost one calf to the fire. And, we've lost up to nine calves I think, just talking to our local vet, the stress on the cows of moving them and the stress of the fire," he said.

Frosty said they lost over $50,000 worth of hay and 20 miles of fence. They also lost a horse barn, along with saddles, bridles, and other equipment. He said he is grateful for all of the support they've received from family, the community and the fire crews.

"We've had people show up and help that we've never met before. It's overwhelming and greatly appreciated," he said.