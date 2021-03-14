Rally held in California condemning the rise in hate crimes against the Asian community

Dozens gathered in California Saturday to condemn the rise in hate crimes against the Asian community.

The rally was held outside San Jose City Hall.

Organizers called it the "Stop AAPI Hate," with AAPI standing for Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

A string of local and state leaders denounced the spike in hate crimes across the Bay Area.

Local sports teams are joining the effort to stem the attacks.

The president of the 49ers and the president of the San Jose Sharks have each pledged 10,000 dollars to groups fighting racist attacks.