Rallies and candlelight vigils held across the nation in support of Asian Americans

Rallies took place nationwide Saturday, to show solidarity with Asian Americans, following recent targeted attacks.

A couple hundred people showed up to a "Stop Asian Hate" candlelight vigil in Alhambra, California.

People were asked to bring candles, painting and posters to the event.

Organizers say the vigil was to quote "remember the importance of uniting, for love, understanding and compassion of our community."

And in San Francisco area, protesters showed up to the city's Chinatown.

Numerous speakers shared stories of sadness and worry over elders and the need to make the community feel safe again.

In Washington state, people organized a rally in Bellevue.

And in Denver, Colorado, a candlelight vigil held right outside Coors Field.

The neighborhood there used to be known as the city's Chinatown.