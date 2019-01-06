$220,000 raised for Rose Park Elementary's inclusive playground

For almost a year now, Rose Park Elementary PTA has been working hard to raise money for an inclusive playground at their school. So far, they've raised nearly $220,000, but they still need your help.

Rose Park Elementary is the designated school in Billings to service all students with multiple disabilities.

Co-Chair of the Every Child Plays Inclusive Playground project, Carina Deguire, said the current playground doesn't allow students to integrate with their peers.

The equipment is over 25 years old, including swings and monkey bars that are difficult for kids to play on with different disabilities. Anyone with a mobility device can't access the play area due to concrete borders and a pea gravel filling.

Until the new playground is finished, kids with these devices like a wheelchair have to sit and watch others play.

The mission of the project is to bring children of all abilities together in the name of play.

The new playground will be available for the school's students and to the public.

Deguire said right now there is no place in the community where families and children can play, regardless of their ability level.

"The part that's most exciting to me is I think often times we have adults in our community that utilize mobility devices and where would they go to play with their children? We don't have that space yet. So this is a place that's open to anyone where anyone can come play, families, whoever," said Deguire.

With a planned installation date of May/June 2019, the committee has about five months left to raise the remaining $85,235 for the project.

Enough money has been raised to purchase all of the equipment, but the remaining funds will be used to fill the play area with a safe, rubber surface so those in a mobility device can access the playground equipment.

262 donors to this point have contributed nearly $220,000 to the project. Three local concrete companies have also donated their labor to the project according to Deguire.

To donate to the Every Child Plays Rose Park Elementary Inclusive Playground, or for more information, go to www.everychildplaysbillings.org. You can also find them on Facebook.