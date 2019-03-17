Radio host "Big J" charged with partner or family member assault

Jason Harris, known as "Big J" on his radio show has been booked in Yellowstone County Detention Facility with a misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge.

Harris is the host of "The Big J Show" a morning radio show on Hot 101.9.

The Big J Show Facebook page posted on Sunday, "We are aware of the rumors floating around Facebook today. While we don’t have any details on what happened, we can confirm that it is Big J listed on YCDF’s website. There will be no further comments at this time.