Yellowstone County- As the Bureau of Land Management confirms they are investigating vandalism at the Four Dances Recreational Area.

The image -- which we blurred to avoid showing the offensive symbols -- shows a swastika and other nazi related hate symbols carved into a rock face.

The Daily Montanan says a white supremacist group took credit for the vandalism on a social media site.

The B.L.M. confirms they are investigating an incident of vandalism -- but would not go into further detail about what the investigation entails.

We reached out to several local leaders about the reports.

Mayor Bill Cole says while the symbol is alarming -- he feels the people who feel this way are in the minority.

Cole goes on to say "it's always good for people to build personal relationships with people who may not be like them on a one- to one basis. So the best way to move ahead is to treat everyone like we want to be treated ourselves."

The Council for American Islamic relations released a statement about vandalism, saying in part, "the disturbing growth and promotion of white supremacist ideologies must be challenged and repudiated at every level of our society."

Mayor Cole also says regardless of how old the vandalism is -- there's no room for that sentiment in our town.

Several questions remain surrounding this incident -- which we are working to get answered.

As we get more information -- we will continue to update viewers on air and online