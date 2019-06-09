Racers of all skills and ages compete at the 406 Duathlon Challenge and 5K

The sun was shining and the wind was blowing for the 406 Duathlon Challenge and 5K Sunday morning. Competitors came out to Furniture Row bright and early to run and bike in the fun competition.

The 406 Race Series is for the young and old, fit and becoming fit, experienced or beginner.

Three different distances were offered so every competitor could find the right fit. The duathlon was split into short, mid, and long, with awards being presented to the top 3 men and women in different age groups.

One competitor in the Duathlon was Jim Worley. Worley started cycling while stationed with the navy in Hawaii, and has been competing in triathlons for 30 years.

"You know I'm short fat and sassy but I'm still in good shape I'm damn near sixty and just keep at it you know try to live healthy. Cycling's my passion and just training is one of the greatest things," said Worley.

Now, his girlfriend Kimberly, wants to do an Ironman competition, and the couple started their training Sunday morning.

"So ever since I was a little girl I used to watch Ironman's and always wanted to compete and this guy has done several halves and few fulls and so this right here was a nice little starter to get prepared since I've never done any kind of duathlon or any kind of transition before which now I need to work on that," said Kimberly Gary.

The couple said they will compete in Traverse City Triathlon in Michigan this August. Kimberley said they are lucky to have a duathlon that's local, allowing people like herself to give the event a try.

A 5K run was also offered on Sunday. All award winners won a new campfire mug, and every finisher received a commemorative pint glass at the finish line.