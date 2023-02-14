LIVINGSTON, Mont. - R-Y Timber Inc. announced it will be closing permanently on Tuesday. According to a post on their social media page, both the Townsend and Livingston locations will be closed down.

Their last day of operations is Friday, February 17th.

No explanation was given for the closing, however the saw mill in Livingston suffered from a fire in the early morning hours of February 7th.

At the time, the managers of the mill were hopeful that they would be able to reopen.

We have reached out to the general manager of the mill for comment and more information.

Senator Steve Daines issued a statement upon learning of the closure:

“The news of R-Y Timber closing is extremely disappointing and I stand with R-Y and the community of Livingston during this hard time. R-Y Timber and the good paying jobs forestry and lumber create for Livingston are extremely important to the Montana economy. I will continue to advocate for responsible management of our forests and address litigation against responsible projects, which will create more jobs and stronger communities.”

We have reached out to Senator Jon Tester for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.