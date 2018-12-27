Russian president Vladimir Putin is touting a new weapon he calls invincible. He claims Russia successfully tested a new hypersonic missile system that can evade all American defense systems. It's a type of missile US defense officials have been warning about for months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pulling no punches on his intent.

Russian President Vladamir Putin said, "The new Avangard system is invincible against today's and future air and missile systems of the potential enemy. This is a big success and a great achievement."

Col. Cedric Leighton (Ret.)/ CNN Military Analyst said, "If these weapons work as advertised, there is no current defense against them."

The Russian missile has captured the attention of Patrick Shanahan, the deputy defense secretary who will take over as acting Pentagon chief when Secretary James Mattis leaves next week.

Shanahan warns the US needs to be able to detect the fast flying missile much further away than current radar systems can handle. The US has to detect it thousands not hundreds of miles away because of its high speed approach. The Pentagon may spend more than $1 billion trying to develop and field its own capabilities.

The Russians are making significant, yet unproven claims about their missile saying:

*It is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

*It flies up to 20 times faster than the speed of sound.

*It can adjust altitude and direction to avoid detection.

*Putin says it is invincible.

General John Hyten/ Commanding General / US Strategic Command said, "We are going to need a different set of sensors in order to see the hypersonic threats. Our adversaries know that."