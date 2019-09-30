KULR (Billings)- The Pursue Excellence program for School District 2 and Billings Central brings together young role models and leaders voted on by their peers.

Pursue Excellence is a group of high school athletes, two per grade, who through this program, develop their skills as leaders.

Billings Clinic hosted today's gathering and featured speakers who shared information on high school athletes as role models and nutrition for athletes.

SD2 Director of Athletics and Activites, Mark Wahl, says this program helps build a culture that students want to be a part of.

"The idea is that the message is coming from our students when it comes to a positive culture and those things that help them grow as a school. It's better to come from the students," said Wahl.

"Everybody kind of looks up to you so it's hard to kind of go against another person when someone is wrong and you have to be the bigger person and step up to the plate and be a role model for everyone else," said Senior High student Cassidy Venner.

Wahl says with this program they hope to invoke positive change within their schools, similar to how student council does.

The gathering took place at 10:30 Monday morning in the Billings Clinic Mary Alice Fortin Conference Center.