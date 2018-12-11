We have an update on the dachshund and chiweenie dogs, surrendered over to Rimrock Humane Society last month.
The Rimrock Humane Society's Facebook page shared some before and after photos of the pups as they continue their road to recovery.
Significant progress has been made on the rehabilition of their skin and fur.
Dental work has also been performed on the dogs and some of them have already found their forever families.
According to President of the Rimrock Humane Society, Sandy Fitch, four of the dogs have already been adopted out to new families.