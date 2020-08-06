Update, July 7 at 11:29 pm-

Evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents are now allowed to return home as the Pumpkin Fire is now 75% contained according to the Bureau of Land Management.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place for the area as large air tankers, single-engine tankers, helicopters, engines and heavy equipment from multiple agencies and departments are working to contain and suppress the fire.

As of Friday morning, the fire is now estimated at 1,289 acres.

Twelve federal, state and county engines along with a U.S. Forest Service, Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew are assigned to the fire.

CUSTER COUNTY, MT - Fire crews have gained control of a wildfire burning near Miles City, after it forced evacuations in the area and threatened homes.

It was first reported Thursday afternoon.

The fire was named the Pumpkin Fire, scorching an estimated 2,500 acres.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are managing traffic on Montana Highway 59 and Tongue River Road.

Large air tankers, single engine air tankers, helicopters, engines and heavy equipment were engaged in fire suppression efforts.

Fire personnel were at the scene Friday to make sure everything was still under control.