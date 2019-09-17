Public Works survey could have future impact on Yellowstone River

Why do you use the Yellowstone River? This is a question that The City of Billings Water Division is trying to find out through a survey posted on the Public Works Facebook page.

"Getting the public involved and asking them the questions about what's important to them," says Louis Engels. "It's more of an open ended question to get people to respond and hopefully get more people to care about the Yellowstone and more about water quality."

Currently, the operation at the water reclamation facility involved pipes pumping oxygen into wastewater so that bacteria can remove any contaminants. The bacteria will then be seperated from the clean water and go through UV lamps to disinfect any other remaining bacteria in the water before returning back into the river.

The survey will be active on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page until tomorrow evening.