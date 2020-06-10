BILLINGS, Mont. -- In a 10-1 vote, the Billings City Council passed the first reading of the public safety mill levy, one that would allow council members to repeal the existing levy and replace it with one voters would either support or reject.

The repeal and replace option would allow voters to repeal the last passed safety levy of 60 mills that collects $8 million per year, which still currently funds emergency services and replace it with one based on a specific number of mills. The new levy would collect 60 mills worth of funding starting in the 2021 fiscal year. This would raise approximately $12.2 million with home owners having to extra on property taxes.

"It goes to the level of public safety our citizens want," says Billings Police Chief Rich St. John. "The cost of doing business right now is outpacing the cities ability to generate revenue. A great majority of revenue for public safety is property tax."

In light of the recent death of George Floyd, many cities across the country are pressing to defund the police departments. While acknowledging efforts of police reform in certain cities across the country, Chief St. John knows defunding the police in Billings would not be a viable option.

"To completely defund the police department or to dismantle it is going to be problematic. Who's going to handle criminal calls? Who's going to handle the victims? Who's going to handle issues like that?"

The levy that was passed on first reading Monday night would be permanent and continue indefinitely in future fiscal years. Chief St. John says City Council will vote on the second reading June 22nd.