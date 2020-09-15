BILLINGS- Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on September 15 for the Public Safety Mill Levy in Billings.

If passed, the levy would raise property taxes about $4.75/month on a home worth $211,000 (the median home value in Billings).

Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford said they have received about 29,000 ballots back so far out of the 60,000 ballots they sent out.

Proponents of the levy said the additional funding will make it possible to maintain existing fire and police services. The existing mill levy that the city wants to repeal and replace was passed in 2004.

In the past 10 years in Billings, violent crime has more than doubled. Calls to the police have increased 55%. Calls to the fire department have increased 57%.

Rutherford said numbers will begin to be available a little after 8 p.m. on September 15 under the election results tab of their website. Although Rutherford said the final result won't be available for at least a week.

More information about the public safety mill levy can be found here.