BILLINGS - On the Billings Police podcast "Unfiltered," City Administrator Chris Kukulski described how public safety is funded in Billings.

It's primarily done through property taxes, and when voters passed mill levy increases in previous years, those funds come in on top of the property tax dollars for public safety funding.

He says a common misconception is that all of the money from the 2004 public safety mill levy didn't go to strictly to police and fire. But Kukulski says that's false; It's unlawful for those dollars to go toward anything outside of public safety.

Some voters say this needs to pass, and if it does, Kukulski says it will fill in a big financial gap for the city.

"I don't think you can ever be too safe, and I'm one 100% behind the new mill levy, to bring more police officers on, or firemen, or whatever we need," West End resident Con Krieger said.

"There's still about 20-million dollars short of fully funding public safety, and so the general fund makes a contribution over to public safety to fill the rest of the gap," Kukulski said.

If voters pass the mill levy in less than two weeks, it will raise property taxes by about $100 a year on a $200,000 home.

Election Day is Nov. 2.