HARDIN, Mont. - A public report detailing the investigation into 18-year-old Kaysera Stops At Pretty Places' death was released Friday, almost two years after her body was found in Hardin.

On Aug. 29, 2019, a jogger found Kaysera's body on a property in the corner of a fenced backyard at the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Rangeview Drive.

Authorities arrived and, by request of the Sheriff's and Coroner's Office, the body was taken for an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings.

On that same day, a self-identified "aunt" of Kaysera told the Sheriff's Office investigator in an interview that Kaysera was last seen on Aug. 24, 2019. The "aunt" also believed Kaysera was "hanging out" on Rangeview Drive because that's where the person who bought her alcohol lived.

According to the report, that person's house was in close proximity to the location where Kaysera's body was found.

A collection of witness statements claims Kaysera was with a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man on Aug. 25, 2019 outside a home on Rangeview Drive.

By piecing together the statements, authorities determined there was an argument around 3 a.m. on that same day in front of a home on Rangeview Drive. The report states the argument prompted the homeowner to remotely sound the alarm on their car in order to disperse the four individuals.

Kaysera reportedly ran to the backyard of the home where her body was later found, while the three people she was with ran in opposite directions.

There is no available evidence to show whether or not Kaysera was in contact with anyone after she was observed going into the backyard. The exact circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.

Following the autopsy of Kaysera's body, the report issued on Dec. 6, 2019, read, in part:

Autopsy revealed no evidence of injury or natural disease. Toxicology testing of blood detected the presence of ethanol. Although no neck injuries were detected at autopsy, an asphyxia cause of death cannot be excluded. At this time, the cause and manner of death are classified as undetermined.

At the time of discovery of her body, Kaysera's blood ethanol concentration was indicated at 0.149.

There is no evidence that a missing person report was entered into the National Crime Information Center by authorities following Kaysera's disappearance on Aug. 25, 2019.

Though she was entered as a missing person by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services on July 5, 2019, she was later located by her Court-appointed guardian in Billings on July 7, 2019 and removed as a missing person.

The report states it does not appear any significant investigation efforts took place between Aug. 30, 2019 and Sept. 19, 2019. However, on Oct. 1, 2019, the Big Horn County Attorney called for the establishment of a Missing and Murdered Persons Task Force to address all "suspicious deaths or suspected homicides" under State jurisdiction in the county.

Substantial investigations efforts were then reestablished by the Sheriff's Office during that first week of October.

During the investigation, authorities said school records indicate that in April of 2019, Kaysera was found unresponsive due to a high level of alcohol intoxication, which prompted an emergency room visit.

In 2020, the investigation was referred to a cold case unit comprised of former federal agents, but investigative efforts were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an independent review was conducted in 2021, a forensic pathologist determined that the level of alcohol in Kaysera's body at the time of her death was "comparable" to the amount of alcohol in her body during the April 2019 incident.

According to the report, the County Attorney's Office has accepted assistance for further investigation efforts from the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services Missing and Murdered Unit.

The investigation remains active and open.

You can read the full release below: