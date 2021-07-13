BILLINGS, Mont. - The public is invited to voice their input on three proposed safety improvements at three locations in the Billings area.

According to a release from the Montana Department of Transportation, the project proposals include:

Adding reflectors on a 1-mile section of Highway 191 near Judith Gap Adding reflectors and curve signs on an 18-mile section of I-90 from Columbus to Park City Adding reflectors and curve signs on a 6-mile section of I-90 near Wyola.

MDT said the intention of the safety project proposals confronts roadway exit crashes at these locations. Construction is expected to begin fall 2021 on the basis of all other project developments and available funding.

The public may send comments online or in writing to Billings MDT office P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437, referencing project UPN 9670000.

For further information, contact Project Design Engineer LeRoy Wosoba at (406) 444‑1280 or Billings Engineering Manager Mike Taylor at (406) 657-0233.