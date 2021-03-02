CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Wyoming school personnel, parents and community members are invited to participate in four education program surveys to help determine what activities and professional development training is offered by the Wyoming Department of Education to further support school districts through the State System of Support and specific federally funded Title programs.

Participants are encouraged to review the individual survey descriptions and complete all applicable surveys. Those surveys include:

• Statewide System of Support Survey: requests input from district and school personnel regarding professional development topics, desired meeting times/options and multi-tiered systems of support implementation.

• Federal Title I Survey: requests input from all stakeholders on use of state level federal dollars to support Title I schools and schools in improvement status.

• Federal Title II-A Survey: requests input from all stakeholders on use of state level federal dollars to support the professional development needs of teachers, principals, and other school leaders.

• Federal Title IV-A Survey: requests input from all stakeholders on use of state level federal dollars to increase access to a well-rounded education for all students, supporting safe and healthy school environments and increasing access to learning supported by technology.

The surveys will be open until March 31.