BILLINGS - Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are seeking the public's help in locating an offender who walked away from the Passages Women's Program, according to a release.

They say at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, Jacinta Faith Big Leggins walked away from the Passages community correction program located at 1001 South 27th Street.

Big Leggins is describes as a Native American woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alternatives, Inc. says Big Leggins was sentenced for driving under the influence and endangerment from Yellowstone County and arrived at the Passages program on Feb. 25, 2021.

Big Leggins is considered dangerous and should not be approached, as she is facing a 10 year sentence for Felony Escape, according to Alternatives, Inc.

Information concerning her whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.