The following is a Facebook post from Urapeein Porta Pots.

BILLINGS, MT- $2000 Reward for information leading to the identification of individual(s) setting off fireworks in Urapeein Porta Pots toilets.

Over a short period of time, vandals have done over $7500 in damage to multiple portable toilets throughout Northwest Billings.

Video footage of a white vehicle in Yellowstone Country Club subdivision is being examined by authorities.

Areas hardest hit were Yellowstone Country Club subdivision, Glynn Abbey (off Rimrock and 58th), Sundance Subdivision (48th & Central), and various other locations.

We will pay for security camera footage as well as any information (social media, etc) that leads to the positive identification of vandals.

Billings Police and Yellowstone County Sheriff's offices have documented reports and when the individuals are identified we will seek to prosecute to the fullest extent.