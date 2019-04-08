HELENA – The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an opencut mining permit application for a 74-acre site known as Donnes, located one mile east of Shepherd in Yellowstone County. The permit application has been submitted by Riverside Contracting, Inc.

DEQ will hold a public meeting Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m., at the Shepherd High School at 7842 Shepherd Road.

The meeting format is as follows:

6 - 6:30 p.m. – DEQ specialists will provide information during an open house.

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. – DEQ will give a brief presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. – Citizens will have the opportunity to provide oral comments about the proposed application. Written comments also will be accepted.

The permit application can be viewed at searchopencutpermits.mt.gov/ by entering “Donnes” in the “Site Name” box and clicking the “Search” button. DEQ must assess the application under a tight schedule and is seeking relevant information from citizens with knowledge of local conditions. If comments received reveal substantial issues not adequately satisfied in the proposed plan of operation, DEQ can conduct an extended review of the application.

DEQ must make this determination by April 27, 2019. Therefore, it is recommended that citizens submit comments before April 26. Written comments can also be submitted at the meeting, or by visiting the DEQ Opencut Mining Section’s webpage at: deq.mt.gov/Land/opencut Click the “Public Comment” tab and scroll to “Public Comment for Riverside Contracting Inc. – Donnes – Opencut # 3077.”

Comments may be submitted by U.S. Mail to:

DEQ Opencut Mining Section

PO Box 200901

Helena, MT 59620-0901

DEQ makes reasonable accommodations for those with disabilities who wish to participate in meetings. If you require an accommodation, please contact Nicole Newman at 406-444-4949 or by email at: nnewman@mt.gov.