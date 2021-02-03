SWEETGRASS COUNTY, Mont.- The public health RN in Sweetgrass County said the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on January 15 went well, but planning the second clinic has been a struggle. She also said people are starting to get impatient.

Public Health RN for Sweetgrass County Jennifer Chappell said the second vaccination clinic was originally scheduled for January 25, but the vaccine didn't arrive in time. So, she had to call 200 people to reschedule. Now, the clinic is scheduled for February 10.

So, now, I'm not scheduling clinics until I have the vaccine in my hand," she said. "So it's pushing it out further I guess."

Chappell said 100+ people are already on the waiting list in addition to the people registered for the clinic.

Another frustration involves people coming in from other counties, or even states, to get the vaccine.

"We're only supposed to vaccinate our community residents at this time, each county," she said. "And, we've had a lot of people from Billings and Bozeman, and even people from California that have a cabin here for the summer, who are flying here just to get the vaccine. That's been kind of frustrating because I feel like it's not fair to our community members that live here. Because I don't know everybody that I talk to. We ask the questions if they live here and they say they do. You know, there's no way I can say they do or they don't. That's been a challenge."

Chappell knows the impact of COVID-19 firsthand because she got it at the beginning of November. She said she had it for a full 2 weeks, and still can't fully taste and smell.

She said right now they are going to try to do one vaccination clinic a month. That will change if they get more of the vaccine.