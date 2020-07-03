Public Health Officer issues new health order, temporarily restricting visitors to senior care facilities

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, is issuing a new health order, temporarily restricting visitors to senior care facilities as of July 4th.

He says the mandate comes after several COVID-19 cases have been traced back to places of work, large gatherings, and senior care facilities. Felton says nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 cases have been identified across seven senior care facilities in the county. The health order makes an exception for end-of-life visits. For these visits, everyone must be wearing a mask or face covering while they are in the facility.

"The people who reside in these facilities represent some of the highest risk, most vulnerable members of our community," says Felton, "and the intent of this order is to supplement the ongoing efforts that our senior care facilities have taken to protect these residents from COVID-19... This virus is going to be with us for a long time, and we have to learn to live with it."

Felton stopped short of mandating everyone to wear a mask in public, saying it would be very difficult to enforce, but he encourages everyone to take precautions this holiday weekend. He says you can do this by wearing a mask, keeping distance from others, washing your hands, and staying home when you're sick.

Felton also announces RiverStone Health will hold another asymptomatic testing event Saturday July 11th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MetraPark.