Public gathers for Welcoming Diversity Ordinance rally

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Members of the public are hoping to amend city code by supporting a Welcoming Diversity Ordinance.

About a dozen speakers including a doctor, a musician, a pastor, two LGBTQ couples, and a high school student all spoke at the First Congressional Church in support of implementing a Welcoming Diversity Ordinance, or WDO, in Billings.

If implemented, the WDO would assert that all residents, no matter race, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender, or marital status, have the right to housing, employment, and public services.

"The WDO is now," says Danielle Egnew, "This is not a war of ideals. This is a byouant evolution of the next phase of our city. And you are all the air in the balloon."

City Councilmember Penny Ronning attended the rally, and she recited what is written on the front page of every city council meeting agenda,"It says city of Billings vision statement. The Magic City. A diverse welcoming community where people prosper and business succeeds."

Ronning says she's in favor of the WDO, but says she's not sure it will get enough votes to pass. The ordinance will need six votes to move to a public hearing and pass two public hearings before it is voted on in the consent agenda. The WDO will be voted on in the next city council meeting on February 24th at 5:30 p.m.