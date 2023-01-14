Billings, MT- Every spot was filled in Montana State University Billings City College's second monthly free automotive workshop of women, eager to learn more about cars.

The automotive instructor, Katherine Pfau, or Kat to her students, introduced the public class to City College in an effort to create a space where women felt comfortable to shift their knowledge.

Kat acts as the Transportation and Welding Department Chair at the school and shared why she pushed for the inclusion of the extracurricular course.

Kat said that "through my teaching I've discovered there's a lot of people who aren't familiar with their cars and they are afraid to ask especially women in the industry. And we use our cars every day."

She continues," there's just a lack of knowledge that we have. So, I'm trying to just let the public some, ask questions not be embarred about not knowing things about the cars they drive every day."

The class teaches students about the different parts and functions of a car, and ways you can fix them on your own.

Kat hopes the class has a lasting impact not only on the cars that are serviced, but also for her students.

Looking to the future, Kat says she hopes," the people attending this class are going to be able to leave and they are going to have the knowledge that 'yes, I can do this I don't have to rely on somebody else to inspect my tire, I can do this.' so just that knowledge is power is what I want the participants to have when they leave."

In the interactive class, participants took a look under the hood and belly of several vehicles, learned and demonstrated jacking a car and changing the tire, and were given the opportunity to ask professionals questions that they may not feel comfortable asking anywhere else.

Through this class, women can bridge gaps in their knowledge that can not only help save their car, but also keep them safe on the road.

Classes will continue at City College, with the next scheduled workshop on March 4th at 10 in the morning.

But Kat Pfau says as long as women continue to show interest, she will continue to push for more classes for the public.