One month ago, we reached out to you because USDish.com was looking for one (un)lucky Halloween enthusiast who could stomach 13 Stephen King movies for $1,300.

Well 29 days and 500,000 applicant later, the team at USDish.com selected Dr. Anthony Tobia as the winner of the dream job to get paid to watch 13 Stephen King Movies by Halloween.

Dr. Tobia teaches Psychiatry at Rutgers University, and in the fall he offers a special course on Periscope where he uses horror films to teach his students about psychiatric disorders.

Dr. Tobia wants to get his students involved in the challenge—they started on 10/19 and will watch all 13 films by Halloween. He also wants to use his $1,300 winnings to reimburse his students when they all go to see Dr. Sleep in theaters!

With half a million applicants, and coverage from over 700 news outlets, your readers will likely be very interested in seeing who we picked as our winner—and maybe following along with Dr. Tobias and his class as they complete the challenge!