News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A Pryor man convicted of beating a woman on the Crow Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 37 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Christian Aaron Monroy, 25, pleaded guilty in March to an indictment charging him with domestic assault by a habitual offender.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. The court also ordered $1,000 restitution.

In court documents, the government alleged that in June 2021, the victim, identified as Jane Doe, was driving a car with Monroy as a passenger. Monroy began to tease Jane Doe, who accidently hit Monroy in the face with her elbow. Later, with Monroy now driving, Jane Doe threw a bottle of Monroy’s alcohol out of the window. Monroy stopped the car and began assaulting Jane Doe. Monroy continued assaulting the victim after they arrived at his home. Jane Doe received treatment for injuries at a Billings hospital. Monroy and Jane Doe were in a dating relationship at the time. Monroy had been convicted in January 2020 and June 2021 of partner or family member assault for assaulting previous girlfriends.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Harper Suek and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeanne Torske prosecuted the case. The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted the investigation.