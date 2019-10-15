Protocols school counselors give to students prior, after potentially traumatic situations

As kids arrived at Rossiter Elementary School this morning they thought it would just be an average Tuesday, but following concerns of a potentially explosive device on school grounds, questions arose of what schools are doing to communicate with their students to prevent dangerous situations.

Laurel High School Counselor Brent Edgmond says "we probably do two or three drills a year. Teachers are bombarded with personal development and professional development that talks about identifying and having kids talk, empowering kids to be able to communicate with us if there is something that is going on. That's where a lot of information is coming from and we take it very seriously."

The object in question was determined to not be malicious, but Edgmond says these type of incidents may not linger in the minds of young students for long.

"For little kids their brains are different than older kids, they're different than adults. So they see moments at the time of the moment and everything that is in the moment," says Edgmond. "Because their brains are wired a little differently those experiences though traumatic and very harsh will fade quicker than they will for us as adults."

Memories can fade but the rising concern of threats on school grounds continues to grow nationwide which highlights the topic of mental health within students.

"Mental health issues in America today have to be taken more seriously. I'm afraid people for a long time just swept the idea of mental illness under the rug and unfortunately there's a lot more to it," says Edgmond.

It is important that students continue to become educated on these potentially dangerous situations both at school from counselors and at home from parents.