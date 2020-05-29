BILLINGS, Mont. -- According to Minneapolis Police, officers responded to call about potential forgery on Monday. When officers arrived on scene they came in contact with George Floyd.

According to MPD Floyd physically resisted officers which is when officers used force to detain Floyd. A video then surfaced on social media of an officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes before he became unresponsive. The officer in the video has since been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

The statue for third degree murder in Minnesota is as follows: "whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 25 years." (Source: Minnesota Office of the Revisor of Statutes).

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department says he has seen the video and says it is disturbing, but that due process must take place. He also explains what BPD would do following a similar incident.

"If that video was of our officers here at the Billings Police Department, there would absolutely be an internal affairs investigation as well as a parallel criminal investigation with it," says Wooley. Before finding themselves in a situation where force may have to be used Lieutenant Wooley says officers go through training for calls where force may be needed.

"Even in our policy and training that, once officers, officers can only use the amount of force necessary to achieve what's lawful, right? So once the, once you've gotten to a certain point where you get compliance, that officer needs to de-escalate that force."

Even though law enforcement is once again under intense scrutiny in the public eye with this latest incident, Lieutenant Wooley says BPD is here to serve the citizens of Billings. "We're going to continue to serve our community and we're going to continue to do the things we've done to make ourselves a better police department."

Lieutenant Wooley adds the department regularly revisits protocols and methods of dealing with a call that could require the use of force.