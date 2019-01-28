Thankfully the winds died down in the late afternoon hours on Sunday but around 9 o'clock Monday morning, KULR-8 learned of an avalanche that temporarily slowed traffic about a half mile from the Red Lodge Ski Resort.

Fortunately, it was minor, and no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

No matter the size of the slide, or if it is big enough to be deemed an avalanche, it's important to have a plan in place to prepare.

"We do avalanche control up here on the mountain to make sure skiers are safe they go out first thing in the morning to check for any potential hazardous areas and take corrective action as necessary," said Brooke Neibauer with Red Lodge Mountain.

She says in the case of a slide, management secures the area, and immediately gets crews on site to clear any snow that may be blocking roads or intersections.

Slides and avalanches aren't the only obstacles mother nature throws at the Red Lodge Ski Resort.

High winds also put a halt in operations.

Neibauer says the protocol for that is pretty straight forward.

"If the lifts are unsafe we get people off the lifts as soon as we can. We shut the lift down and monitor it. Making sure the winds aren't at a dangerous level where it would endanger anybody," said Neibauer.

Neibauer also says there's no certain wind speed when they close down the lifts. She said one gust of wind could cause an issue so it's safe to always have a plan in place for high winds, just like they do with slides or avalanches.