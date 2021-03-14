Protests in Myanmar leaves five more people dead

Another deadly day in Myanmar. At least five people are dead in clashes during protests against the country's military coup.

In Yangon, protesters stood their ground behind shields and barricades.

Security forced opened fire and lobbed tear gas canisters, killings at least three in Myanmar's largest city.

In another city, chaos broke out as protesters dodged gunfire and lobbed tear gas grenades back at police.

At least 13 people were killed Saturday in Myanman, one of the bloodiest days since the February 1st coup.

Since the military takeover, advocacy groups say more than 80 protesters have been killed and more than 2,100 arrested.