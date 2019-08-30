Protesters in California protest a stricter vaccine bill

Demonstrators protest a vaccine bill at the California State Capitol in Sacramento today.

The bill under fire is called SB276

If passed, it would cause medical exemptions of mandatory vaccinations for children to be stricter.

Protesters were heard chanting "You have not represented California for all" at the hearing.

Others wore t-shirts that said "No on SB276."

Protesters also opened up about the bill through social media, flyers, and letters.

The bill was proposed by Democratic state senator Richard Pan.