Protesters arrested in Houston after suspending themselves from bridge

Protesters in Houston are arrested after suspending themsleves from a bridge to take on President Trump and the oil industry.

At least 11 people using climbing gear and hammocks hung for hours from the Fred Hartman Bridge.

The group identifies themselves as being environmental activists with Greenpeace.

The local sheriff first said his deputies were monitoring the situation, as the protest was peaceful. But then a call was made to start bringing the group down.

Boats below took the protesters to shore where they were escorted to waiting police cars.

Protesters say the want to shut down the largest oil export channel in the US, claiming the climate emergency was fueled by greed and denial.