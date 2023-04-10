BILLINGS, MT - Friends and family members of a man who was killed in late March gathered in front of the county courthouse in downtown Billings to ask for justice and progress in his case.

Salimon Nava was the victim of a homicide near downtown Billings on March 20th.

Billings police say they responded to a call about a disturbance at a home on the 200 block of North 18th St. around 3 AM.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says Nava was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He also said all parties in the disturbance were present and accounted for.

Salimon's mom says she and the rest of his family believe his girlfriend is responsible for his death.

"I know the day my son died when I was at his house. They didn't even have to tell me it was him. I knew it was him, because I just knew she was going to kill him in the last two years. I just didn't know when. i need justice for my son." Said Jessie Nava Solimons mother.

Nava says the relationship her son and his girlfriend had was toxic, and that each person was accused of perpetuating domestic violence.

She says she was trying to get her son to come home to her and leave the relationship when he was killed.

We reached out to the Billings police who say this remains an ongoing investigation, and they have no updates available at this time.