Protecting yourself from the measles, what you need to know

There's a lot of speculation about vaccination's in today's world, but after speaking with Riverstone Health KULR-8 learned a few things i think viewers need to hear.

"If people were born before 1957, they are considered to be protected from the measles," said Barbara Schneeman of Riverstone Health.

Let's start with this.

According to immunize.org, people born before 1957 lived through several years of epidemic measles before the first measles vaccine was licensed in 1963. As a result, these people are very likely to have had measles disease. Surveys suggest that 95% to 98% of those born before 1957 are immune to measles. persons born before 1957 can be presumed to be immune. However, if testing indicates that the person is not immune, at least 1 dose of MMR, also known as the measles vaccination, should be administered.

Well, what if you were born after 1957 and are concerned you could catch something, especially in a state that's experiencing a breakout like Washington is.

Vaccination is always the best protection against measles. People do not need a booster vaccine. If people have been vaccinated against measles then they are considered protected," said Schneeman.

And what about the treasure state? Are we at risk of a measles outbreak?

"Because we have such a global society, measles can travel against jurisdictional boundaries. There have been measles outbreaks in New York, New Jersey, now Washington, Oregon. Montana is not immune," said Schneeman.

And in terms of a certain age group the measles affects, well, it's everybody. However, according to Schneeman, children under 5 and adults older than 20 are more likely to suffer from measles complications.

"If one sick child coughs in a room and leaves, another unvaccinated person has a 90% chance of catching that illness. So measles is highly infectious," said Schneeman.